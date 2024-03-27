Ondo: Amotekun dismisses three officers, arrests seven

The Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, in Ondo State says it has dismissed three of its officers for professional misconduct.

Adetunji Adeleye, the Corps Commander, revealed this when he paraded seven suspects before newsmen in Akure.

The suspects were paraded on Tuesday for human trafficking and house breaking.

Adeleye said the three dismissed officers would be prosecuted in line with the regulations guiding the corps.

He said: “Today, we have three Amotekun personnel that have gone through the normal process of court martial and are being dismissed today for professional misconduct.

“They cease to be members of Amotekun Ondo State Corps as from now and we would ensure that adequate punishment would be meted out to them even after dismissal.”

Adeleye, who called for more credible intelligence information from residents, said that a vehicle, which was stolen by armed bandits around Akure community, was recovered through timely information.

According to him, the electronics equipment also stolen from a resident of the community was recovered and investigations are ongoing to apprehend the robbers who fled when they sighted corps personnel.

He said: “Out of the seven suspects we are parading today, we have three that were arrested for human trafficking cases and we have four others that were arrested for housebreaking.

“And we were able to retrieve all the items stolen from their operation, which would be handed over to the rightful owners.

“However, this is to reconfirm that the response to distress calls is actually working for us in order to reduce crime to the minimum.”

Adeleye also said that the command had deployed 700 officers across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state ahead of the Easter celebration.

He admonished the people to shun night travels for their benefit and safety of lives and properties.

He added: “To commuters, we advise you to reduce traveling late in the night, and early in the morning.

“However, we will commence our 24 hours patrol from the end of this week to ensure safety.

“We want to encourage the good people of Ondo State to give us timely information to work for them.”