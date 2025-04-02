Ondo AG restricts private visits over disturbances by visitors

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo (SAN), has suspended all private and solidarity visits to his office following recent disturbances by some visitors.

In a statement on Wednesday, the commissioner emphasised the need to maintain public order and ensure that governance remains the primary focus.

The recent disturbances caused by certain individuals at his office, momentarily disrupted operations of the Ministry of Justice.

While acknowledging the outpouring of support, Dr. Ajulo urged that all planned solidarity visits, informal engagements, and public demonstrations, and discussions in his name regarding a recent controversy, whether in Ondo State or elsewhere, should be put on hold.

He said: “I deeply appreciate the numerous calls, messages, and letters of solidarity from government leaders, political figures, traditional rulers, religious bodies, union leaders, civil society organizations, professional groups, and citizens both within and outside the state.

“Their love and compassion are truly heartwarming.

“However, it is imperative that we all focus on governance and the progress of Ondo State rather than engaging in avoidable distractions.”

Ajulo reassured the public that there is no cause for alarm, emphasising that all matters are under control.

He said: “I am safe, governance is running smoothly, and Ondo State is in capable hands under Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.”

He commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his dedication to maintaining law and order, as well as his proactive governance approach.

He added: “The Governor’s leadership has been instrumental in steering Ondo State towards stability and growth.

“A testament to this is his recent move to restore constituency project funding to members of the State House of Assembly, an essential step toward ensuring grassroots development and strengthening democratic dividends.”

The Attorney General urged all citizens to remain calm, law-abiding, and focused on collective progress, assuring them that his office remains committed to justice, fairness, and the rule of law.

