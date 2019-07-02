The African Democratic Congress, Ondo State Chapter, has suspended its Secretary, Jephter Obalopo, and eight other members of the executive for alleged misconduct and anti-party activities.

The Chairman of the party, Bisi Ogungbemi, announced the suspension on Tuesday in Akure.

Others suspended are: Samuel Adeusi, Treasurer; Femi Balogun, Legal adviser; Idowu Akinrionla, Publc Relation Office; Hellen Ogunboye, Women Leader; and John Olatunji, Welfare Officer.

Fape Omodara, Youth Leader; Ademola Omoogun, Financial Secretary and Olympus Akinlosotu, Auditor were also suspended.

Ogungbemi alleged that the suspended members had been soliciting funds from opposition parties for themselves, saying this was against the party’s constitution.

The chairman alleged that the suspended members made an attempt to suspend him because he refused to join them in their anti-party activities.

Ogungbemi said all the allegations levelled against him were false and unfounded, adding that further actions against them would be announced later.

He said that the allegation against him that he was not calling for meetings was due to paucity of funds, adding that “we can’t call people from far for meeting without giving them transport fares”.