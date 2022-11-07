Ondo Acting Governor swears in acting Chief Judge

Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has sworn-in the acting Chief Judge of the state, Justice Ayedun Odusola.

Aiyedatiwa, while speaking at the ceremony in Akure, Monday, said that the state government would continue to support the judiciary in the administration of fair and equitable justice for all.

Odusola’s inauguration was sequel to the retirement of the immediate past chief judge, Justice Williams Akintoroye, after attaining the age of 65.

Aiyedatiwa, while congratulating the acting chief judge, said that the executive had resolved not to interfere in his duties.

He urged Justice Odusola to work on policies and programmes that would facilitate quick dispensation of justice and thus help to decongest the correctional facility.

He assured that the government would continue to collaborate with the judiciary for quick dispensation of justice to people of the state.

In his remarks, Odusola sought the cooperation of other arms of government in steering the ship to the state judiciary.

He pledged to consolidate on the strides attained by his predecessor in the judiciary.





