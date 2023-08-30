Ondo acting Governor sacks Local Government Chairmen

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has sacked all the 18 elected Local Council Chairmen in the state.

The acting Governor announced the sack of the LG bosses on Wednesday in a statement he personally signed.

Aiyedatiwa directed the sacked chairmen to hand over to the Head of Administration in their respective local governments.

He said: “The constitutional tenure of the elected Chairmen and Councillors of Local Governments in Ondo State ends today, 30th August 2023.

“This implies that all Chairmen and Councillors would vacate their respective offices accordingly and hand over the administration of the Local Governments.

“Pursuant to the foregoing and in order not to allow for vacuum, the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has directed the Heads of Local Government Administration in the eighteen (18) Local Governments across the State to take charge of the administration of the Local Governments forthwith, pending further directives from the State Government.

“The outgoing officials are also enjoined to hand over properly, please.

“The State Government appreciates the outgoing Chairmen and Councillors for their meritorious services to the people of Ondo State, while also wishing them the best in their future endeavours.”