Ondo: 25-year-old man stabbed to death during fight

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested one Wale Ibrahim for allegedly stabbing a 25 year-old man, Fisayo Ajetumobi, to death in Litaye Camp, Ondo East Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the Command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, made this known in a statement.

In the statement on Wednesday in Akure, Ayanlade said the suspect stabbed the victim on the chest with a knife while fighting with another person over N14,000 debt.

He explained that the incident happened at a construction site along Litaye Camp via Lake Road, Ondo.

He said that the incident was reported on September 13 at about 6:30pm by one Akinsola Lukman of 26, Areyetele Street, Sabo Road, Ondo.

He said: “One Wale Ibrahim ‘m’ of No. 50 Oreborede Street, Ondo, arrived at the site and demanded the sum of N14,000.00 from one Gabriel Oyeniran ‘m’, being money owed for wood he had earlier sold to him.

“An altercation ensued between the duo of Wale and Gabriel, during which the suspect, Wale Ibrahim, became violent and stabbed one Fisayo Ajetumobi ‘m’, aged 25 years, on the chest with a knife.

Also Read:

“Sadly, the victim sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot as a result of this unwarranted act of violence.

“The suspect was promptly arrested by the police, and after diligent investigation, he has been charged to court to face the full weight of the law.”

According to Ayanlade, the Command’s Commissioner, CP Adebowale Lawal, strongly condemned this senseless act of violence and reiterated that the command will not tolerate criminality in any form within the state.

He said Lawal assured members of the public that the command remains committed to the safety of lives and property.

He said: “The CP is calling on residents to shun violence and always explore lawful means of resolving disputes.

“The CP further enjoins the public to continue to partner with the police by providing useful and timely information that can aid proactive crime prevention and effective policing of the state.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']