Ondo 2024: SDP rejects election results, heads to tribunal

The Social Democratic Party and its governorship candidate in Saturday’s governorship poll in Ondo State, Chief Bamidele Akingboye, have rejected the outcome of the election and opted to head to the tribunal to challenge its outcome.

State Chairman of the SDP, Gbenga Akinbuli, who spoke at a news briefing on Monday in Akure, called for immediate cancellation of the poll.

Akinbuli, who described the election as a slap on democracy, alleged that voters were intimidated and harassed at Ward 10 Unit 19, Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

He said that voters were offered between N7,000 and N10,000 at the polling unit where he voted.

Akinbuli also alleged that agents of the party were chased from many polling units across the state.

He stated that it was laughable for the party’s candidate to score two votes in Okitipupa where he hails from.

He said: “How come the SDP got zero votes in Ilaje?

“The thugs chased everybody away from the polling units.

“People were scared of coming out to cast their votes.

“Security agents at polling units could not do anything.

“They chased out our agents from the polling unit.

“We are saying the election was marred by gross malpractices, vote buying, and electoral intimidation.

“We are going to court.

“We are asking for the cancellation of the election.

“It was a show of shame.

“It was buyers and sellers day in Ondo.”

Akingboye, the candidate of the party, said he would ask the court to declare him the winner of the election.

He said he was shocked at what happened during the conduct of the election.

He told newsmen on Monday at the news briefing in the Ondo State capital: “What I saw yesterday was shocking to me.

“If you look at what the TVC played out on the news yesterday, even an APC (All Progressives Congress) chieftain was about beating me up, but I just had to play maturity.

“It was a sad story.

“In my unit in Okitipupa – Ward 2, Polling Unit 10 – they were doing an open auction.

“I told them that as a credible person, someone who has integrity, I would never partake in unlawful acts in Nigeria.

“I’m asking that they should declare me the winner of this election because people were supposed to vote for me, but they chased all our party agents out of the polling units and thuggery was the act of the day.

“I’m considering myself as the winner of this election and INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) should declare me the winner of the election.”

The INEC had on Sunday declared the incumbent and candidate of the APC, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the winner of the election.

