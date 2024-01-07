Ondo 2024: Primate Ayodele reveals best person to govern

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that Senator Jimoh Ibrahim is the best person to become the next governor of Ondo State.

The revelation was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and issued on Sunday.

In the statement, Primate Ayodele made it known that the politician has the capacity to lead the state and is in the best position to make the state better than it is.

Although Ibrahim hasn’t officially declared his intention to run, Primate Ayodele disclosed that he has the ability to turn Ondo State around and that if the All Progressives Congress wants to do well in the state, it should pick him as the candidate of the party.

He said: “Irrespective of whoever is contesting in Ondo state, the best person that can make the state better is Jimoh Ibrahim.

“He has the capacity to lead Ondo state.

“He can put suffering to an end and make the state better than it is presently.

“Jimoh Ibrahim has the ability to turn Ondo state to become the pride of the nation.

“If APC wants to do well in the state and want to have the goodwill of the people, Jimoh Ibrahim is the candidate that can make it all happened.”

Primate Ayodele further explained that Ibrahim has the answers to Ondo State’s problems because he has the knowledge needed to turn anything around.

The man of God advised the APC and the people of Ondo State to save their future by making sure he governs the state.

He added: “Jimoh has answers to Ondo state problems.

“I am not saying anyone shouldn’t go against what I am saying but if Jimoh Ibrahim isn’t chosen, the state will have a serious setback.

“He is very knowledgeable and has all it takes to make Ondo state to prosper.

“Although I have not seen him declaring his intention to contest, he is the only one who has the capacity to lead the state and save the state from its current political crisis.

“I am not supporting him but I am saying what I see that you can’t see, what I know that you don’t know.’’

Speaking of the incumbent Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Primate Ayodele advised him not to contest because his candidacy will be kicked against.

He urged Aiyedatiwa to support Ibrahim to become the APC’s candidate.