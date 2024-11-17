Ondo 2024: PDP’s Ajayi loses LG to Aiyedatiwa 

The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, has lost his Ese-Odo Local Government Area to the All Progressives Congress candidate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in the ongoing Ondo State governorship election.

With this, the incumbent and candidate of the APC for the election, Governor Aiyedatiwa, has won the election in all the 18 LGAs of the state.

At Ese-Odo LGA, APC polled 14,511 while PDP got 7,813.

