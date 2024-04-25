Ondo 2024: PDP Committee Chair promises aspirants fair, credible primary election

The chairman of the Ondo state People’s Democratic Party primary election committee and the Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has promised the seven aspirants of the party a fair, free, and credible election.

Ewhrudjakpo gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen before the commencement of the primary election in Akure on Thursday.

According to the committee chair, the aspirants are in high spirits and have promised to work together for whoever emerged as the party’s candidate.

He said, “We are in Ondo state for the conduct of the PDP gubernatorial primaries, where we have seven aspirants and you know electoral rules require that for a candidate to emerge in any party, primaries should be conducted.

“Three forms of elections are provided for in the Electoral Acts 2022, we have the direct, indirect, and consensus primaries. But here today, we are adopting the indirect primaries for which we are here.

“We expect about 627 delegates for the election and we are all set, all members of the panel are here, and the accreditation has started.

“So, we are prepared and the aspirants are in high spirits and they have assured me that they would agree to work together for whoever emerged as the candidate.

“The problem of our party is how to get the power back from the APC that had been taken power from us for the past eight years.

“We expect a very transparent, free, fair, credible, and rancour-free election and I have gotten the commitment of all the aspirants that they would abide by the outcome and we are going to make it as transparent as possible.

“You may be aware of my record that I was the one who conducted the primaries in Osun state and we won in Osun I’m here again to conduct the Ondo state and by the grace of God, we are going to win because the sun of the last year is still the same of this year, so the rain will fall and the farmers would have good harvest.”