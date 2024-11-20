Ondo 2024: PDP candidate rejects result, heads to court

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Ondo State governorship election, Chief Agboola Ajayi, has rejected the result of the election declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday and headed to the court.

Ajayi, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Ayo Fadaka, on Tuesday, said that he had investigated the results and found them untenable.

He said he had unveiled the criminality perpetrated by INEC and All Progressives Congress, whose candidate and the incumbent, Agboola Ajayi, won the poll.

He said: “We have uncovered lots of actions undertaken to compromise the electoral desires of the people and sadly conclude that democracy cannot thrive in an environment where unabated criminality is perpetually perpetrated in the prosecution of an election by the agency (INEC) saddled with the onerous and sacred responsibility to protect our franchise and deliver its mandate at the end of every election.

“November 16th election, like every other election conducted by INEC since APC assumed power in 2015 continues in the tradition of hijacking the process and delivering results that are diametrically in contrast with expressed electoral desires, thus resulting in promoting voters’ apathy and total disenchantment with the electoral process.

“While not divulging the nature and extent of the results of our investigations for now, our only prayer is that those who possess the privileges to determine the fate of people and nation should begin to live up to expectations and fear God in the interest of our nation, its wellness, peace and tranquility, else they be reduced to same level of criminals and bandits, who continuously lay landmines that undermine the progress of our nation.

“We particularly call on the Judiciary to brace up and perform the sacred and onerous responsibilities to guarantee the portability of justice to people and institutions that seek it, the nation and people will appreciate that.

“Nigeria is currently described as a failed state, it is our prayers that it is revived, re-birthed and resounding again as a nation that will not only hold promises of a better day for its people but actually deliver on the same.

“Thus honesty must propel institutions and government, else revolt will one day dictate unwholesome developments that will portent dire consequences.

“In summary, we reject the results of the November 16 election and will take legal actions to reverse the debauchery. That is the option available to us and we are hopeful that man and God who is the ultimate will give us justice. It is time we begin to eschew criminality from our electoral process.”

