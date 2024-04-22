Ondo 2024: Ododo declares Aiyedatiwa winner of APC ticket + Full results

Amidst protest over the conduct of the All Progressives Congress primary election in Ondo State, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was early on Monday morning declared the winner.

Chairman of the party’s Primary Election Committee and Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, declared him winner.

Ododo said that Aiyedatiwa, having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest vote, was the winner.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 171,922 members of the party were revalidated to vote in 203 wards in the 18 local government areas of the state.

Ododo said that Aiyedatiwa polled 48,569 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mayowa Akinfolarin, who had 15,343 out of the 95,178 valid votes counted.

Olusola Oke (SAN), placed third with 14,195 votes.

According to the chairman of the election committee, Aiyedatiwa won in 16 out of the 18 local government areas of the state, while Oke won in one.

He said that there was no voting in Ifedore Local Government Area as a result of widespread violence and threat to life.

Ododo appreciated all party members who participated in the exercise for their courage and perseverance, describing the primary election as peaceful.

He said the real work had just begun, adding that the aspirants and their supporters should not allow the results of the primary election to divide them.

According to him, there is no reason to abandon the party.

The chairman asked the party members to be in unity in order to come out more united and stronger in the subsequent political contests.

NAN reports that the party adopted the direct mode for the conduct of the primary, which was held on Saturday.

However, due to some irregularities a rerun was ordered on Sunday in the 13 wards in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

Earlier, some of the aspirants criticised the conduct of the primary election, alleging violence and non-arrival of materials and officials in some wards.

There was also a protest on Sunday by supporters of some of the aspirants at the APC secretariat in Akure, who called for the cancellation of the exercise.

Other aspirants that participated in the primary were Isaac Kekemeke, Olusoji Ehinlanwo, Olugbenga Edema, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, Diran Iyantan, Prof. Dayo Faduyile and Ifeoluwa Oyedele.

Others were Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo, Adewale Akinterinwa, Olusola Oke, Ohunyeye Felix, Morayo Lebi, Judith Omogoroye and Jimi Odimayo.

All results

Lucky Aiyedatiwa: 48,569

Wale Akinterinwa: 1,952

Olusola Oke: 14,915

Mayowa Akinfolarin: 15,343

Jimoh Ibrahim: 9,456

Isaacs Kekemeke: 1,045

Gbenga Edema: 395

Ohunyeye Olamide Felix: 424

Jimi Odimayo: 490

Olusoji Adewale Ehinlanwo: 492

Morayo Lebi: 290

Diran Iyantan: 348

Francis Faduyile: 353

Ifeoluwa Oyedele: 462

Funmilayo Adekojo: 529

Funke Omogoroye Judith: 115

Total registered voters: 171,922

Total accredited voters: 95,178

Total valid votes: 95,178.