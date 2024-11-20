Ondo 2024: INEC presents certificates of return to Aiyedatiwa, deputy

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has presented Certificates of Return to the Ondo State Governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and his deputy, Dr Olayide Adelami.

The certificates were handed over in Abuja on Wednesday by the INEC National Commissioner for Ondo State, Prof. Kunle Ajayi.

This comes four days after INEC declared Aiyedatiwa the winner of the governorship election held on Saturday.

The event had dignitaries including the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and some members of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, in attendance.

In his remarks, Aiyedatiwa, accompanied by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, thanked the people of Ondo State for exercising their franchise and renewing his mandate.

“The mandate you have just renewed via your huge votes across the 18 LGAs where we won convincingly has placed a burden on me to serve you better than I did before now,” he stated.

He also thanked President Bola Tinubu, whom he said provided a level playing field for all parties.

While he thanked other stakeholders for their commitment to the electoral process, Aiyedatiwa praised INEC for “conducting a free, fair, transparent, credible, and inclusive election.”

Representing the All Progressives Congress, Aiyedatiwa defeated Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party and 15 other candidates.

He won across all 18 local government areas of the state, polling 366,781 votes against Ajayi’s 117,845.

