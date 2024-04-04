Ondo 2024: APC choice of candidate should not shortchange Ondo South — Ex-NDDC member

A former representative of Ondo on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Barrister Benson Enikuomehin, has weighed in on the ongoing dilemma about the choice of candidate of the All Progressives Congress at the forthcoming governorship election in the state.



He said Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, may not secure the support of the Southern senatorial district in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.



While addressing newsmen at his office on Thursday, Enikuomehin explained that the return of Aiyedatiwa as the state governor would shortchange the Southern Senatorial district, saying Aiyedatiwa can only spend one term to serve.



The legal practitioner disclosed that Aiyedatiwa has already succeeded his late predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and had been sworn in as Governor, noting that the incumbent Governor can only hold the position for one additional term as amended in the constitution after the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan.



Enikuomehin stressed further that Ondo South’s people desire to have a governor who would have the opportunity and mandate to govern for eight years and not for a term of four years, adding that the Ondo Central are playing tricky game of supporting Aiyedatiwa so they can have their own turn in government soonest.



He explained that the Central Senatorial district enjoyed an eight-year tenure during the Mimiko regime, while the Northern Senatorial district had nearly seven years under the late Rotimi Akeredolu.



The lawyer, however, stated that the Southern part of the state would be at a disadvantage if Governor Aiyedatiwa were re-elected, adding that the opposition party can use this fact against APC



“APC is walking near a banana peel on the floor. PDP can use it against them. PDP is not a dead party, so nobody should toy with them,” he hinted.



Enikuomehin also lambasted the All Progressives Congress) Aborigines who endorsed and declared their support for the Governor, saying members of the group are known supporters of Aiyedatiwa.



Enikuomehin bemoaned the conclusion of the group that Aiyedatiwa had taken the lead in terms of educational qualifications, especially when his academic results had been a subject of controversy.



Speaking on the party primaries to be conducted on April 20th, Enikuomehin said, “APC must be very careful. APC is staying in the glasshouse where you cannot afford to walk naked especially if the glass is transparent.



“APC needs to put its house in order, follow a strict guideline and put enough measures in place to ensure a credible, reliable and dependable primary is conducted within the 18 LGA without any issues.”



Highlighting the details of all the candidates contesting in the election, Enikuomehin noted that all of the aspirants are competent and are largely men of credibility but there are some that weighed more than the other.



On that note, Enikuomehin said he would be throwing his weight more on the side of Chief Olusola Oke as the flagbearer of APC in the forthcoming party primaries.

He disclosed further that Oke who had contested three consecutive times for governorship position of the state is the only candidate of all the aspirants that holds no government position or offices.



According to the ex-NDDC member, Oke had also given a first statement to the late governor Akeredolu and as well the incumbent Governor Aiyedatiwa of his intention to contest for the next governorship election after Akeredolu’s tenure.