The Zenith Labour Party has adopted the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, as its candidate for the October 10 governorship election in the state.

The development was confirmed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Olatunde Felix, on Sunday.

Felix said: “Barring last-minute changes, Mr. Ajayi would run as the party’s candidate on October 10.

“The party was fine-tuning the details of Mr. Ajayi’s adoption and the substitution of the earlier candidate, Rotimi Benjamin, who was picked at the party primaries and whose name has been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“The deal is almost concluded. He (Mr. Ajayi) will be coming into the party as our governorship candidate for the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

“As soon as the process is concluded we will come out with a communiqué, as we are still dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s.

“The party’s decision is supreme, and we are a disciplined party and we are sure that the development will come to fruition.”