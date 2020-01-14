Some Peoples Democratic Party chieftains in Ondo State, on Tuesday, endorsed Banji Okunomo as a governorship aspirant, ahead of the 2020 governorship election in the state.

Notable party leaders, including party executives, former local government chairmen and other stakeholders across the 18 local government areas in the state, converged on Okitipupa to endorse Okunomo, a former PDP Publicity Secretary in the state.

Speaking at the meeting, Rapheal Ademulegun, a former PDP South Senatorial aspirant and Director-General of Banji Okunomo Campaign Organisation, said that the interests of the electorate would be best served, if Okunomo emerged the next governor.

“The overall interest of citizens will be protected and secured, if Okunomo becomes the party’s candidate and is eventually elected as governor of the state,” he said.

In his remarks, Okunomo, a former Chairman of Ilaje Local Government council, said that he was fully prepared for the governorship seat, if he was eventually picked as the party’s standard bearer at the primaries.

The aspirant reeled out some of his blueprint, including free education from primary to tertiary institution, turning the state into an industrial hub and giving workers’ welfare utmost priority, among others.

“I thank the leaders of our great party for your support and endorsement to be a governorship aspirant. I promise not to disappoint you if I become the party’s standard bearer after the primaries.

“I also promise the electorate that I will do all within my power to ensure they all enjoy the dividends of democracy in all spheres, better than what we are currently witnessing in the state,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that those at the endorsement included Chief Solomon Bitire, a former Okitipupa PDP Chairman, Chief Olayinka Elebiju, Stephen Akinmuda, Chief Larry Ogunmusere and Olajide Akinsola.