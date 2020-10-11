The All Progressives Congress has won in Okitipupa Local Government Area in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

The result for the LGA was announced on Sunday morning by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

According to the electoral umpire, the incumbent and candidate of the APC, Rotimi Akeredolu, scored 19,266 votes.

It was a close race between the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and Zenith Labour Party, Eyitayo Jegede and Agboola Ajayi, for the second place.

While Jegede scored 10,367 votes, Ajayi polled 10,120 votes.