The Peoples Democratic Party has refuted the news making the rounds on social media that the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, would be giving automatic ticket if he dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The PDP said this in a statement by its spokesman in the state, Zadok Akintoye, on Tuesday.

Akintoye said the party did not have a preferred candidate and would ensure level playing field for all aspirants or intending aspirant.

It said: “As it has been clearly stated by the State Caretaker Chairman, Mr Clement Faboyede, no aspirant shall be shut out of the process for picking a candidate as the party has concluded plans to guaranty free, fair, transparent and all-inclusive primaries as is the established custom of our party.

“Please note that the PDP remains absolutely committed to the principles and ethics of democracy and all intending members are expected to fully register at their wards and also participate in all party activities.

“The party acknowledges the right of His Excellency Mr Agboola Ajayi and all members of the public wishing to join our fold and would accord all intending members and aspirants a warm reception as we work together to liberate our dear state.

“We once again assure all aspirants and members of the party that the information as contained in the report is not true neither does it reflect the position of the state and national office.”