The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has named Governor Seyi Makinde as the Chairman of its National Campaign Council for the Ondo State Governorship Election.

The party said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ologbondiyan disclosed that Governor Bello Mattawale of Zamfara State was appointed the deputy chairman of the 145-member campaign council.

He listed the PDP National Financial Secretary, Alhaji Abdullahi Maibashira, as Secretary of the council.

Members of the council also included all PDP governors, some elected lawmakers, some former governors and other chieftains of the party.

The inauguration of the campaign council, Ologbondiyan said, would hold on Friday at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.