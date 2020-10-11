The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede, has been declared the winner of Ifedore Local Government Area in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission made the declaration as it began the release of results of the poll.

According to the electoral umpire, Jegede scored 11,852 votes in the LGA, which is his stronghold.

Further results showed that the incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu, polled 9,350 votes, while his Deputy and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, scored 1,863 votes.