The Independent National Electoral Commission said it had opened a special link for the registration of additional National Youth Service Corps members as ad hoc staff for the Ondo State governorship election.

The commission made this known in a statement issued after its meeting by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, in Abuja.

Okoye said as a result of the disruption of normal processes in the electoral process occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, INEC could not get the full complement of the NYSC members required as ad hoc staff for the election.

He said: “Consequently, the Commission had to broaden its net to recruit the required ad hoc staff from tertiary institutions.

“However, the NYSC authorities recently informed the Commission that they were now in a position to mobilize more corps members for the Ondo State governorship election.

“Meanwhile, the portal for the recruitment of ad hoc staff for the said election had closed since August 21.

“After due consideration and to restore the corps members to their role in the electoral process, the Commission has decided to allow the recruitment of these additional NYSC members only.

“A special link to the registration form has, therefore, been provided to NYSC authorities to be used for this purpose.

“The Commission notes with appreciation the commitment of the NYSC leadership in sustaining the patriotic and crucial roles being played by corps members in the conduct of elections.”

On Edo State governorship election, Okoye said all sensitive materials for the election had left the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria in Benin for the various Local Government Areas in the State.

He said: “Agents of the political parties involved in the election as well as those of the accredited Observer Groups observed the distribution of the sensitive materials.

“The Commission implores all the relevant stakeholders to continue to observe the distribution of the sensitive materials as they are moved further down the chain to the Registration Area Centres.”