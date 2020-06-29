A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ondo State, Isaacs Kekemeke, says he is inspired by the great legacies of Obafemi Awolowo and Adekunle Ajasin to rebuild the state.

Kekemeke made this known on Sunday when a group of supporters from Ilaje Local Government Area paid him courtesy visit at his campaign office in Akure.

He noted that Awolowo and Ajasin remained significant sources of inspiration for him and promised to emulate their political ideology, programmes, competence, character and commitment to the welfare of the people.

He explained that both men were great political strategists who focused primarily on people’s welfare, especially at the grassroots.

Kekemeke, who was the pioneer chairman of APC in the state, said Chief Awolowo introduced free education and free health services in the old Western Region at a time critics thought it was impossible to implement.

He added that the laudable programmes were successfully implemented through political will and prudent spending which placed Western Region ahead of the other regions in education and health care services.

He added: “Being inspired by the legend, I have identified six cardinal programmes on which I base my blueprint for the development of our state.

“Our own programmes are therefore a modification of those of Awolowo in such a way as to reflect the realities of our time.

“We will introduce free health services for pregnant women, children from birth to age five and senior citizens from age 65.

“We will create traditional hospitals for the promotion of our indigenous medical system and establish primary health centres in all the 203 wards in the state.

“All we need is political will and creative financial engineering and I dare say we will be up to the task.”

Earlier, the group’s leader, Sylvester Ikuejamoye, commended Kekemeke for the mature way he had conducted his campaign in the last 16 months.

Ikuejamoye expressed happiness that Ilaje/Eseodo Federal Constituency was being conspicuously represented in the gubernatorial race and assured Kekemeke of the full support of Ilaje people.