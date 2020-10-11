The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the results for Idanre Local Government Area in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

The electoral umpire made the declaration at its State Collation Centre in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The LGA was won by the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

While Akeredolu, who is the incumbent, polled 11,286 votes, his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede, scored 7,499 votes.

The Deputy Governor of the state and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, came a distant third with 3,623 votes.