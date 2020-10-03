The Federal Road Safety Corps has deployed 1,500 personnel for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ondo State on October 10, 2020.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, revealed this in a statement on Saturday.

Kazeem said the Zonal Commanding Officer RS11 HQ Osogbo, Assistant Corps Marshal, Godwin O. Ogagaoghene, is to lead the team comprising of Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Federal Operations, Hyginus Omeje; Sector Commander, Ondo State, Corps Commander AT Hassan; and others

Kazeem emphasised that the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, equally approved that a total of 35 vehicles, including tow trucks, ambulances and other operational vehicles, be deployed to aid the electoral processes in the 18 Local Government Areas of the State.

According to him, the deployed personnel will ensure enforcement of no movement order, certification of vehicles of the Independent National Electoral Commission to be used to convey electoral materials, removal of obstructions and rescue operations as well as joining other sister agencies to maintain orderliness at assigned polling booths.

While expecting the election to be conducted in an orderly manner, Kazeem stated that the Corps Marshal admonished the personnel to conduct themselves in a professional manner, carry out their duties diligently and ensure compliance with the directives of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.