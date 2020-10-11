The All Progressives Congress has been declared the winner of the Ondo State governorship election in Ondo East Local Government Area by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The electoral umpire in its ongoing release of the results of the election by LGAs, said the incumbent and candidate of the APC, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), defeated his closest rivals: Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) of the Peoples Democratic Party and the incumbent Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Chief Agboola Ajayi.

While Akeredolu scored 6,485 votes, Jegede and Ajayi polled 4,049 and 3,221 votes respectively.