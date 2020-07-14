Some market women leaders (Iyalojas) loyal to the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State have expressed support for the re-election bid of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the July 20 party primaries.

The leader of the group, Funke Adu, announced this during a meeting of the various market women groups on Tuesday in Akure.

Adu commended Akeredolu for creating the enabling environment where all market women could buy and sell their goods with ease.

She said the present administration had empowered various market women groups by giving out soft loans to grow their businesses.

Responding, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, Toyin Akinmoyo, said Akeredolu had demonstrated fairness, respect and love for women by appointing them into vantage positions and therefore deserved their support.

Akinmoyo said: “Women have never had it so good in the history of Ondo State.

“Many of us have been given appointments.

“I am in office to serve as your eyes and ears.

“Whatever you and other Iyalojas are going through should be made known to me.

“Do not take your challenges to the rumour mill as this will not help.

“Bring them to the authorities through your representatives in government and they will relay them to the governor for prompt action.

The Wife of the Governor, Betty Akeredolu, thanked the women for being a pillar of support for the governor and his many projects since inception.

Mrs. Akeredolu, who was represented by the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Gender, Tope Daniyan, assured that more programmes had been lined up for the women.

According to her, the Iyalojas deserve every support and assistance we can to ease access to the office of the Wife of the Governor.

She said: “Many programmes are in place already, with more underway.

“The latest is Ondo Widow Care programme meant to practically take care of those whose husbands are dead.

“Our second term is going to be used to serve you the more.

“My advice is that you remain united, focused and determined in your support for the re-election.”

The Chairman of the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board, Princess Oladunni Odu, said ensuring the success of Governor Akeredolu was the only way they could retain their relevance in the scheme of politics.

Odu said: “When he wins, the goodies we are enjoying will continue.

“That is the reason one of you was appointed to work with Her Excellency to champion your cause.

“We have to continue our unflinching support for Akeredolu.”