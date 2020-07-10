The All Progressives Congress Screening Committee, headed by Alhaji Tijani Tumsa, has disqualified one out of the 12 governorship aspirants that participated in the exercise.

Tumsa said the aspirants were scored based on their presentations, education qualifications, among others, but one of the 12 aspirants failed to meet up with the requirements set by the party.

Tumsa, who declined to disclose the name of the disqualified aspirant, said this on Friday while submitting the committee’s report to the APC Caretaker Committee Secretary, Senator Akpan Udoedehe, at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The aspirants who participated in the screening included incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Joseph Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjimi, Olayide Owolabi Adelami, Issacs Duerimini Kekemeke, Olusola Oke Alex, lfeoluwa Olusola 0yedele and Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe.

Others are Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Akinola Colinus, Olubukola Adetula, Dr. Abraham Olusegun Michael and Dr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan.

Tumsa said: “We commenced the screening exercise two days ago.

“There were 12 aspirants in all and I’m glad to report that they all showed up for the exercise and we were able to conduct the screening within the two days stipulated.

“The committee decided that the aspirants be scored based on their presentations, educational qualifications, their commitment to the party, knowledge of the constitution, community service, manifesto of the APC, their team spirit and working experience.

“Of the 12 aspirants for the election, the committee has deemed it possible to qualify 11 of the aspirants to contest for the primary.

“We understand of course that the 12th aspirant has the option of appealing the decision of the committee.

“I will like to emphasise and to commend the aspirants who cooperated in no small measures for the success of this exercise.

“I will like to seize this opportunity to thank the party for finding us worthy to conduct exercise.”

Receiving the report, Udoedehe commended the committee for what he described as a diligent exercise.

He, however, assured that the report would be transferred to the appeal committee for necessary action.

