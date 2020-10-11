The All Progressives Congress has clinched Akoko North-East Local Government Area as results from Saturday’s governorship election on LGA basis are rolling in.

The Independent National Electoral Commission announced the result at its collation centre in Azure, the Ondo State capital.

According to the electoral umpire, the incumbent and candidate of the APC, Rotimi Akeredolu, scored 16,572 votes to win Akoko North-East LGA.

A distant second was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede, who polled 8,380 votes, while the incumbent Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, pooled 3,532 votes for his party, Zenith Labour Party.