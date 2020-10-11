The incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, has been declared winner in his homestead, Owo Local Government Area.

The Independent National Electoral Commission in its official result declared Akeredolu winner of the LGA.

In one of 12 results released before it went on break, Akeredolu polled 35,957 votes, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), scored 5,311 votes.

The incumbent Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, scored 408 votes.