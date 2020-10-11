The incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredelu (SAN), has defeated others parties to win Akoko South-East Local Government Area in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

The result for the LGA was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

According to the electoral umpire, Akeredolu polled 9,419 votes.

His closest rival was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede, who scored 4,003 votes.

The Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, had 2,004 votes.