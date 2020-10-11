The incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu, has won Akoko South-West Local Government Area as the Independent National Electoral Commission commenced the release of results of the Ondo State governorship election held on Saturday.

While Eyitayo Jegede flew the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party, the incumbent Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, was the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party for the poll.

According to the result released by INEC, the APC polled 21,322 votes, while Jegede came second with 15,055 votes.

Ajayi was a distant third with 2,775 votes.