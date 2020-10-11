The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the Ondo State governorship election in Irele Local Government Area.

The electoral umpire announced the result in Akure, the Ondo State capital, as it began the collation of the results of the election held on Saturday.

According to INEC, the incumbent and candidate of the APC, Rotimi Akeredolu, polled 12,643 votes in Irele LGA, while the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and Zenith Labour Party, Eyitayo Jegede and Agboola Ajayi, scored 5,493 and 5,904 votes respectively.