The incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has opened a wide lead over his close contenders in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.
This followed the commencement of the release of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the three horse race.
Before polling opened on Saturday, Akeredolu; candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN); and the incumbent Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Chief Agboola Ajayi, had emerged as favourites for the poll.
Before INEC suspended the announcement of results, announcing resumption at 9am on Sunday, Akeredolu had won in nine Local Government Areas.
This was out of the 11 announced as at the time.
The other two were taken by Jegede.
The State has 18 LGAs, with the bulk of the expected results coming from the riverine areas.
While Jegede won in Akure North LGA and Ifedore LGA, Akeredolu took Owo, Ondo East, Akoko North-West LGA, Akoko South-West LGA and Akoko North-East.
Other LGAs where Akeredolu won were Irele, Ile Oluji, Idanre and Akoko South-East.
The full results:
1: Owo LGA
APC: 35,957
PDP: 5,311
ZLP: 408
Ondo East LGA
APC: 6,485
PDP: 4,049
ZLP: 3,221
Akoko North-West LGA
APC: 15,809
PDP: 10,320
ZLP: 3,477
Akoko South-West LGA
APC: 21,322
PDP: 15,055
ZLP: 2,775
Akoko North-East
APC: 16,572
PDP: 8,380
ZLP: 3,532
Irele LGA
APC: 12,643
PDP: 5,493
ZLP: 5,904
Ile Oluji LGA
APC:13,278
PDP: 9,231
ZLP: 1,971
Ifedore LGA
APC: 9,350
PDP: 11,852
ZLP: 1863
Akure North LGA
APC: 9,546
PDP: 12,263
ZLP: 1,046
Idanre LGA
APC: 11,286
PDP: 7,499
ZLP: 3,623
Akoko South-East LGA
APC: 9,419
PDP: 4,003
ZLP: 2,004.
