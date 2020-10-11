The incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has opened a wide lead over his close contenders in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

This followed the commencement of the release of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the three horse race.

Before polling opened on Saturday, Akeredolu; candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN); and the incumbent Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Chief Agboola Ajayi, had emerged as favourites for the poll.

Before INEC suspended the announcement of results, announcing resumption at 9am on Sunday, Akeredolu had won in nine Local Government Areas.

This was out of the 11 announced as at the time.

The other two were taken by Jegede.

The State has 18 LGAs, with the bulk of the expected results coming from the riverine areas.

While Jegede won in Akure North LGA and Ifedore LGA, Akeredolu took Owo, Ondo East, Akoko North-West LGA, Akoko South-West LGA and Akoko North-East.

Other LGAs where Akeredolu won were Irele, Ile Oluji, Idanre and Akoko South-East.

The full results:

1: Owo LGA

APC: 35,957

PDP: 5,311

ZLP: 408

Ondo East LGA

APC: 6,485

PDP: 4,049

ZLP: 3,221

Akoko North-West LGA

APC: 15,809

PDP: 10,320

ZLP: 3,477

Akoko South-West LGA

APC: 21,322

PDP: 15,055

ZLP: 2,775

Akoko North-East

APC: 16,572

PDP: 8,380

ZLP: 3,532

Irele LGA

APC: 12,643

PDP: 5,493

ZLP: 5,904

Ile Oluji LGA

APC:13,278

PDP: 9,231

ZLP: 1,971

Ifedore LGA

APC: 9,350

PDP: 11,852

ZLP: 1863

Akure North LGA

APC: 9,546

PDP: 12,263

ZLP: 1,046

Idanre LGA

APC: 11,286

PDP: 7,499

ZLP: 3,623

Akoko South-East LGA

APC: 9,419

PDP: 4,003

ZLP: 2,004.