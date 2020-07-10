Abayomi Adesanya, the Caretaker Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, says Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu deserves to be re-elected.

Adesanya, who made the statement while addressing a group of women in Okitipupa on Friday, said this was because of the infrastructure development witnessed in the state.

The chairman hosted some women under the aegis of All Progressives Congress from Southern District of the state, comprising the 66 wards in the district.

He noted that the governor had recorded giant strides in infrastructure development of the state.

He said Akeredolu made the remarkable stride in spite of the dwindling economy, poor revenue and huge debts inherited by the administration at inception.

Adesanya said: “The governor has been able to transform the state through massive infrastructure development across the 18 local government areas of the state.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the women, under the leadership of Morenike Witherspoon and Mosun Odukale, the State Woman Leader and Southern District Woman Leader respectively, aimed at mobilising women for the re-election bid of Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress.

Adesanya also noted that Akeredolu was gender-friendly and had been giving women their rightful place in politics and governance.

He urged the women to turn out enmasse to ensure Akeredolu wins the primaries slated for July 22 and eventually returns to the Government House.

He said: “Akeredolu is also gender-friendly and that is why women are given their rightful position in politics and governance.

“I urge you all turn to out enmasse and ensure that Akeredolu is re-elected because he deserves it.”

In her remarks, Witherspoon thanked the women leaders for their Initiative to bring women together and for their support toward the re-election of Akeredolu.

She assured them that the governor and the First Lady would continue to place priority on issues relating to women, listing the BRECAN Foundation and Widows Initiative as First Lady’s pet projects designed to bring succour to women in the state.

Odukale in her goodwill message appreciated all the women leaders for their continued support for the Aketi Mandate, which she described as very encouraging and unprecedented.

The occasion was well attended.

Among those in attendance were Nicholas Akinbola and Otito Atikase, Caretaker Chairmen, Irele and Ilaje LGAs respectively, and Mary Adesanya, wife of Okitipupa LGA Chairman.

Others included wives chairmen of Irele, Ilaje, Odigbo, Ese-Odo, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo LGAs, comprising the six LGAs in the Southern Senatorial District of the state.