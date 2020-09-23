Political thugs, suspected to be loyal to the All Progressives Congress, have attacked the campaign office of the Deputy Governor of Ondo State and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party for the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

According to available information, the attack was carried out on Tuesday night.

A security personnel attached to the Secretariat, Gbenga Olayoriju, said the thugs, who were five in number, allegedly came in an APC branded vehicle, attacked the Secretariat, destroying the billboard and other valuables in the premises.

Adeyoriju said the suspected thugs shot sporadically into the air to scare anybody who dared to challenge them.

According to him, they used the butt of their guns to destroy the billboard in front of the campaign office and threatened to kill the him and his colleague if they made any attempt to stop them from carrying out their actions.

The Director General of Agbo/Gboye Campaign Organization, Dr. Kola Ademujimi, who confirmed the incident, said attacks on campaign offices of the candidate have become worrisome in recent time.

Aside the attack in the Campaign Secretariat in Akure, Ademujimi said political thugs allegedly loyal to the APC and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the party’s candidate, attacked ZLP members in Idanre during the campaign of the governor on Tuesday.

Ademujimi said: Akeredolu’s thugs are threatening the lives and properties of members of ZLP and those of other parties in various parts of the state.

“They destroyed chairs, tables and inflicted injuries on our supporters at their ward meeting in Ile-Oluji yesterday.

“They also destroyed Agboola Ajayi’s’s billboards at our campaign office in Akure.

“They destroyed our flags and posters in Idanre during Aketi/APC’s campaign tour of Idanre yesterday.

“They attacked leaders of another party during their Local Government meeting in Owo yesterday.

“I think they are out to cause mayhem even before the October governorship election in Ondo State.”

Ademujimi called on security agencies to live up to expectations before the opposition parties are forced to act in self defence.