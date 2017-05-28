Onazi: We missed Mikel

Stand-in captain, Ogenyi Onazi, has said the Super Eagles missed Captain John Obi Mikel in their loss against South Africa on Saturday in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, which they lost to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 0-2.

Onazi said: “We are not happy with the result. But missed the older players like our captain Mikel.

“We failed to convert the few chances that came our way in the game but things would definitely get better.”

The Eagles will play against Cameroon in August in a World Cup qualifier at the same venue in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

