Onanuga defends Tinubu’s cash reward for Super Falcons, cites BBNaija N150m prize money

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, has defended the national honours and financial rewards given by President Bola Tinubu to the Super Falcons following backlash from some Nigerians about the gifts splashed on Nigeria’s women’s national team.

Defending the President’s gesture in a post shared via his official X account on Tuesday, Onanuga took a swipe at critics who claimed the rewards were either excessive or insufficient.

He compared the gifts to prize money awarded by reality show Big Brother Naija, saying some Nigerians didn’t appreciate President Tinubu’s gifts to the victorious players.

He wrote: “When you remember that Multichoice, the organizer of the BBNaija reality show, is offering the winner N150 million grand prize, you wonder why some Nigerians are unappreciative of President Tinubu’s rewards to the Super Falcons.

“President Tinubu has rewarded excellence, creativity, hard work, soccer artistry and the undying Nigerian spirit.”

The comment comes amid debate over Tinubu’s lavish package for the national women’s football team after they clinched their 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Morocco on Saturday.

On Monday, the President hosted the victorious Falcons at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and announced national honours and substantial financial rewards for the team.

Each player received a national award of Order of the Niger (OON), a three-bedroom apartment, and $100,000 (approx. N153 million) in cash.

Also Read

The 11-member technical team was also gifted $50,000 (N75.6 million) each in recognition of their contribution to the team’s success.

President Tinubu praised the team’s resilience, calling their comeback from two goals down against host nation Morocco “a testament to the Nigerian fighting spirit.”

Despite widespread celebration of the win, some critics questioned the size of the reward amid Nigeria’s economic challenges.

The Super Falcons’ latest WAFCON triumph marks their 10th title, further cementing their status as Africa’s most successful women’s national team.

Post Views: 5