Onana inks Bordeaux deal

Cameroon international Jean Junior Onana has completed his transfer to former French champions FC Girondins de Bordeaux.

The towering midfielder has joined the Girondins on a five-year deal from fellow French Ligue 1 side for an undisclosed fee.

The club released the following statement on their official website: “The Girondins are proud to announce the recruitment of Junior Onana,” a statement from Bordeaux website read.

“The international midfielder has successfully passed his medical before signing a contract for the next five seasons (June 2026).

“At the age of 21, our new midfielder started playing football at the Nkufo Academy (Cameroon). He then moved to Europe and joined the youth teams of Leixoes (Portugal).

“In January 2020, Junior discovered Ligue 1 by joining LOSC, a club with which he played a league match against Olympique de Marseille.

“He was then loaned to Mouscron (Jupiler Pro League). His passage is interesting since he participates in 28 games for 2 goals.”

Onana made his international debut for Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions on 8 October 2020 in a friendly against Japan.

He came on as a substitute as the Indomitable Lions drew 0-0 with the Samurai Blue.