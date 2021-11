Ajax goalkeeper, Andre Onana has turned down an offer from Arsenal.

Gazzetta dello Sport said Onana has rejected an approach from Arsenal and plans to join Inter Milan in 2022.

Onana, 25, comes off contract in June and has already committed to terms with Inter. The deal is set to run to 2026.

An announcement is expected in February.

The Cameroon international is completing a doping ban this month and will be available to Ajax in the coming weeks.