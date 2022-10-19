Onaiyekan inaugurates modern surgical theatre donated to church by Muslim

Archbishop Emeritus, Catholic Diocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, on Wednesday inaugurated a modern surgical theatre at the Our Lady Catholic Hospital Irawote, Iseyin, Oyo State.

The facility, named: “Ayisat Aweni Raji Theatre,” was donated by a Muslim, Ahmed Raji, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Inaugurating the theatre, Onaiyekan said that true religion could only be seen when people lived in peace, solidarity and friendship.

According to him, the three dimensions of religion: doctrine, worship and behaviour, work successfully when the aim of the people is to glorify God.

He said the essence of any true religion would be to do good to all in spite of differences in faith.

He said: “It is the act of one who has a good behaviour that brought us together today.

“We should give and do good to all as the donor has done despite his religion.

“What is happening today is the kind of news that should be spreading in the country and not bad news.”

The host and Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Oyo, Most Rev. Emmanuel Badejo, said the donation of the facility by a Muslim confirmed the interfaith collaboration the Catholic Diocese of Oyo had promoted and cherished.

Badejo noted that many Nigerians believed in peaceful coexistence and invested their energy and resources in collaboration and cooperation for the common good of all.

According to him, for over 50 years, Our Lady Hospital provided healthcare for all and sundry in the community and environs irrespective of tribe, religion or social status.

He said: “In fidelity to the mission of the Catholic Church, the needy and underprivileged are never denied care due simply to what they have or don’t have.

“This, we believe, is the way to demonstrate our faith that God is the Father of all human beings.

“It is also a powerful means of showing that what is wrong with Nigeria is not religion, but mischievous people who tend to use religion for their own selfish ends.

“Events like the one will surely help to reduce their toxic influence.

“We are, therefore, proud to have a like-minded ally in Raji to support our bid to create a better society in Iseyin and environs.”

Badejo also expressed gratitude to Onaiyekan for gracing the occasion.

He also thanked all who contributed to the success of the event.

He said: “It’s my prayer that we witness many similar gestures and activities of interfaith collaboration among us as a way of healing our country.

He said: “Let us all do unto others only what we would like them to do unto us, and things will be better for all.

“On this note, I welcome you all and pray that God Almighty will bless you.”

In his remarks, Raji said the donation was part of his service to humanity.

He said the hospital had been a source of blessing to the entire Oke-Ogun area for more than 50 years.

He said the Catholic Church had been exceptional in its relations with all people in spite of their religions.

He said: “Our Lady Hospital has been there for us right from childhood.

“So, it’s a thing of joy for one to contribute his quota to its development.

“I named the hospital after my late mother to honour her and for her labour of love to her children throughout her lifetime.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theatre has modern surgical equipment.