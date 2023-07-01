Onaiwu hails Governor Obaseki at 66

Former Director General of the Nigerian Governors Forum, (NGF) Earl Osaro Onaiwu, has felicitated with Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on his 66th birthday anniversary.

Onaiwu in a statement he personally signed on Saturday, said he was grateful to the Almighty for giving the Edo State governor good health at 66, while praising him for tremendous improvement, especially in the area of Infrastructure.

The pioneer DG said that Obaseki had, in the last seven years, recorded great feats and worked hard for the state, regardless of challenges thrown his way .

“Despite the several darts thrown at the governor, I wish to state that Governor Obaseki made tremendous improvements in the area of infrastructure and others.”

“While wishing him more years in good health, Onaiwu said he also prayed God to open the governor’s eyes, to discard those senior aides who have been masterminds of the anti-people policies the governor has taken in recent times.

“Obaseki is seriously working for the good of our state, but a few of his aides have used the powers of voodoo to influence some decisions which the people unknowingly recorded against the governor,” he said

“I am proud to say he has worked hard for the state, regardless of every ”wind” and I believe he will finish strong by the time he hands over next year,” Onaiwu added