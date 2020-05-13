The Chairman, Governors Mandate Network, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, on Wednesday congratulated the newly appointed Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Onaiwu, in a statement made available in Abuja, described Prof. Gambari as a man of “good character with intellectual soundness”.

It would be recalled that the media was on Tuesday awash with the news of the appointment of Gambari as the CoS by President Buhari.

However, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, confirmed the report on Wednesday at the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House, when he announced that President Buhari had appointed the seasoned diplomat.

Reacting, Onaiwu recalled how he met the new CoS way back in 1998 when they both lived as neighbours at Ikeja GRA in Lagos.

He, however, advised Gambari to work harmoniously with the 36 state governors, saying: “The governors who are the face of governance at the grassroot will greatly assist to support the projects and programmes of the presidency better if properly engaged.”

He then prayed that the new Chief of Staff enjoys a peaceful and productive time in office.

Prof. Gambari, a renowned scholar and diplomat, replaced Abba Kyari, who died on April 17 from Coronavirus complications.

Gambari, from Kwara State, was the Minister of External Affairs between 1984 and 1985.