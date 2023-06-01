OnAF launches innovative community website

The Onitsha Advancement Foundation (OnAF) has unveiled its website: www.onaf.org .

The website will serve as a comprehensive repository of information on the activities and initiatives undertaken by OnAF.

“We are very excited to announce the launch of our newly designed website. We have worked hard to make our site a dynamic place to share ideas and draw attention to our operating entities and special project teams,” stated Nn’emeka Maduegbuna, OnAF Values Reorientation /Communications Team Lead.

Maduegbuna also added that “as a major community led development organisation promoting an economic empowerment programme within our community, it was important for us that our partners are adequately informed about our activities.

“We also want to share with them our experience of lifting the poor in our community out of poverty, and how we are creating and facilitating the development of the Economic Empowerment Programme aimed at taking Onitsha Ado N’Idu through the twenty first century’’.

A centralized hub, the website is designed “to provide our valued visitors with an easier way to learn about the Onitsha Advancement Foundation and to browse information based on their own choice. The new website will give better access to who we are and how we work, the output of our effort, news about us and other resources.

The launch of the OnAF website also represents a further step towards enhancing communication and engagement within the Onitsha community. It also facilitates adoption of technology in the community.”

To explore the website and learn more about the Onitsha Advancement Foundation, please visit www.onaf.org. For any questions, suggestions, feedback or comments, please E-mail: comms@onaf.org