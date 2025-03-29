On occasion of Tinubu’s birthday, ex-President Buhari says ‘I’am proud of our association’

Former President Muhammadu Buhari underscored the bond between him and the President with a call, joining the family and the nation in celebrating the birthday of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu.

In a telephone call on Friday, the former president said he and the members of his family are in prayers for Tinubu for long life, good health and the successful administration of the country by the President as he marks his birthday.

“When we pray for our leaders, we are praying for ourselves and the nation. We owe this to ourselves and the nation,” Muhammadu Buhari said to President Tinubu.

The former president said his family and himself remain indebted to President Tinubu and the other leaders of the party for the invaluable contributions they made towards the formation of All Progressives Congress, catapulting him to the presidency for two terms after failed attempts in the past, and in helping to produce another APC administration with the Asiwaju himself at its head.

“No doubt, the annals of the country will not be complete without bringing into mention, and a recognition of the varied and numerous roles of President Tinubu as an entrepreneur, a party stalwart, a staunch activist, party organizer, party builder, a reliable ally and a serial winner of democratic elections. I am truly proud of my association with the Asiwaju.

“When Nigerians handed the baton of leadership to the APC in 2015, it was a mandate to lay the foundation for a new Nigeria where the poor get opportunities for a better future and I am glad that the vision is not lost. It was a victory of all those who wish the country’s good.”

He also used the opportunity to wish the president, his family, and the nation a successful completion of the Ramadan fast and a happy and joyful Sallah(Eid).

