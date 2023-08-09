On Niger coup, enough is enough, by Akanbi Afeso

Before you condemn the coup in Niger, pause for one moment and ponder on the situation of things around the world in general, and in Africa and that country in particular. The coup didn’t just happen in a vacuum; it is not a singular event. If you ask me, it is a push back against neo-colonialism in a larger, multi-polar world. The Uni-polar World Order that America and its friends have maintained over the years, by keeping its boots on the neck of Africa over those same years, using its puppets on the ground and its big multinational corporations, can no longer, and should no longer stand.

The Africa to Europe gas pipe that flows through Niger, going up to Europe, which the USA, through Chevron, have already invested $13 billion into, after the Nord Stream pipeline destruction, the people of the Republic of Niger are saying enough is enough! Among other things, they are asking why they should allow such a pipeline flow through their soil so Europe could get natural gas, when the same Europe does nothing for them and yet continues to steal from them. They are now saying no…no to pipeline, no to theft, no to poverty, no to post-colonialism, and to be honest, Europe is dead scared and terrified because of this.

The USA, the supposed custodian of democracy and freedom, blew up the Nord Stream pipeline, and then turned around to pour investment on a pipeline in Africa, because to them that’s a smart move…blow up the competition and be the sole provider of gas to Europe. It’s like a Dangote blowing up other cement factories so he can become the sole distributor of cement which you would have no choice but buy, no matter the price, and now the people of Niger are saying no more. The implication is that Europe may be facing a catastrophic gas crisis, with no pipeline coming from Russia and now none from Africa.

Add Uranium to the mix. The USA gets 50% of its Uranium from Russia despite all the sanctions it has placed against the country. They choose to sanction every other thing but hypocritically choose to leave Uranium off the list, yet Russia, the so-called bad guys, and Putin the so-called Big Satan, as of this morning, has not turned off the switch on them, something he could easily have done. And just so you know, the major back up of Uranium supply for the USA is this same Republic of Niger. The USA and France have been literally stealing Uranium and other resources from Niger and other African countries for decades. And what the Nigeriens are essentially saying now is; enough is enough, we want to keep our resources and make our own decisions on how we expend or use them.

Some experts are even now saying it appears what Russia is saying with its new alliance with African countries is, we want you guys to keep your wealth and stop being slaves to America and her friends.

The truth of the matter is that Africans should be able to control their gold, iron, phosphate, oil, tantalum, just name it, Africans should be able to decide who gets what, where, when and how much. And this prospect scares the USA and her friends because when a people are able to truly own their wealth and decide how it favours them, that is true democracy, and the Americas and France of this world doesn’t want that.

Why should Africa be rich in Uranium, tantalum, gold, oil and yet not be able to benefit from its use? Let’s assume that Africans do not have the technical know-how or own the technology to utilize these resources, shouldn’t they at least be able to decide who to sell their own resources to and at what price? I mean!

No more theft. The revolution that should change this unfair world order must start now and if it has to take coups across the continent to make this happen, then so be it. I have always believed that as it stands now, what Africa needs are benevolent dictators!

As we speak, many African countries are signing military pact with Russia. Just this week alone we saw Russian flags hoisted in solidarity with Niger and other African countries across the continent, something that was reported by French News 24 station, and we have seen attacks on the French embassy and the burning of French flag across cities in Niger. Even though I am not saying we should replace one colonial lord with another, I think we need this because as a matter of fact, the coup in Niger has reached a point of no return, no going back. But the coup must pursue a strong pan-African ideal akin to that of our fathers of the 50s and 60s. Enough is truly enough!

The military government of Niger have declared that the country is no longer a French colony, and they have asked all French and American troops, more than 15,000 of which had hitherto been station there, to leave! Why does America and France even have troops in Niger in the first place? Despite this order to leave, we have seen America increasing its military presence by dropping its war places near the country, but I urge the people not to relent. Increase demonstrations, increase your call on the USA and France to hands-off your country and stop the theft of African resources.

Niger has shut down its diplomatic offices in USA, France, and Nigeria. The people are saying no to poverty, no to theft and hypocrisy. Enough is enough. Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and others are saying the same thing, in solidarity with Niger, and at the same time, the CIA, MI5 and other western secret services are spinning their wheels to ensure they continue to hold sway in west Africa, using their puppet governments like the one they recently installed in Nigeria, but the people of Niger are standing strong, they are leading the African charge.

If Tinubu’s Nigeria cannot lead this charge, let Niger do it…

God bless Africa!

Akanbi Afeso, (Writer, Filmmaker & Humanitarian)

