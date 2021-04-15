Defender Ajibola Alese is back in the fold for Cambridge United’s trip to Newport County in League Two on Saturday.

The on-loan West Ham defender suffered an ankle injury that forced him to miss the last two games, and meant he returned to his parent club for treatment.

But Alese returns to the equation for the trip to South Wales in an otherwise unchanged squad that faces three games in seven days.

“He is rehabing in the gym and working hard, but he has to give his knee a little bit of time to settle and strength,” said U’s head coach Mark Bonner.

“He is not feeling it at the moment but he won’t play in the next week; we will see whether he is available for the last couple [of games].”

With a busy run coming up, Bonner is mindful that they need to keep everyone fit and firing.

“The other thing that we’ve got to keep an eye on this week particularly, is we had the Easter weekend and we go into a run of three games in a week,” he said.

“We need everybody to contribute to that no doubt, and make sure we’ve got as many people fit, fresh and as available as we can have for those three games.

“They are all important games and will all look slightly different against different opponents.

“We will have to use the squad wisely over the next week.”