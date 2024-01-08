On late Prophet T.B. Joshua and BBC profiling, by Olukayode Ajulo 

I can’t help but to note with a heavy heart, filled with concern and disappointment regarding the recent interviews released by the BBC that portrayed the late Prophet T. B. Joshua in a negative light. It deeply saddens me to witness a respected news organisation present a one-sided story, devoid of the late Prophet’s ability to defend himself or present his side of the story.

The late Joshua was an esteemed Nigerian televangelist, whose influence touched the lives of countless individuals around the world.

Through acts of compassion, healing, and spiritual guidance, he brought about transformative change in the lives of many. Regrettably, the recent BBC interview failed to acknowledge the profound positive impact he had on thousands of people.

It is crucial to recognize that every individual possesses their own strengths and weaknesses. While it is essential to provide a balanced perspective, the recent coverage seemed to be premeditated, focusing solely on a select few individuals who sought to tarnish the late prophet’s name and the reputation of his church.

This approach not only undermines the credibility of the report but also denies viewers the opportunity to hear the multitude of testimonies from individuals who have experienced profound and positive transformations through the late prophet’s ministry.

I kindly beseech the BBC to uphold the principles of fair and unbiased journalism by providing a platform for diverse perspectives. It is imperative that all sides of the story are thoroughly investigated and presented. By doing so, the BBC would not only restore the late prophet’s reputation but also preserve the integrity of its esteemed news organization.

I fervently hope that the BBC interview is not intended to serve as a means of exonerating Constance Marten, a British aristocratic woman currently facing a manslaughter trial alongside her partner, a convicted sex offender, at a British Court. The claim that Constance Maureen was radicalised and traumatised after spending time with the late Prophet T. B. Joshua and becoming one of his “disciples” lacks merit, as there are undeniable facts surrounding Constance’s partner, Gordon, who spent 20 years in a US prison for committing rape at the age of 14 after burglarizing the victim’s home.

I firmly believe that the BBC possesses the capacity to uncover and shed light on important issues in Nigeria and Africa that truly deserve attention. There exists numerous untold stories of resilience, progress, and positive impact that could inspire and educate a wide audience. By redirecting resources towards such endeavours, the BBC can genuinely contribute to a more informed and inclusive narrative about the region.

Once again, I implore the BBC to reconsider the approach taken in the recent casts and take meaningful steps to rectify the imbalance. By doing so, you will honour the memory of the late Prophet T. B. Joshua and contribute to a more accurate portrayal of his life, his work, and his profound impact on countless individuals.

. Dr. Ajulo is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.