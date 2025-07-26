On FRSC’s mobile app and new website, by Bisi Kazeem

Gone are the days when Nigerians dreaded tedious visits to licensing offices or feared being left in the dark about safety regulations. Today, with just a smartphone or internet connection, drivers across the country can access a world of road safety services at their fingertips.

In an era where technological innovation determines the efficiency of public institutions, one agency stands tall for its decisive leap into the digital age, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). Under the resolute leadership of Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed, FRSC has redefined what it means to deliver public service in the 21st century, using technology not as a cosmetic add-on but as a core driver of reform and impact.

This transformation is embodied in two groundbreaking tools: the FRSC Mobile App and the newly redesigned FRSC Website. Two robust digital platforms that are fast becoming the gold standard for service delivery and safety regulation in Nigeria’s road sector.

Launched as part of the Corps’ digitisation drive, the new FRSC Mobile App is nothing short of a road user’s companion. The app integrates drivers license renewal, real-time alerts, emergency rescue requests, vehicle verification, and access to safety tips—all in one seamless platform. Its intuitive interface and swift response capability reflect a keen understanding of the modern driver’s lifestyle: fast, mobile, and always connected.

What makes the app even more powerful is its emergency SOS feature, allowing users to call for help during road crashes or vehicle breakdowns. This functionality links road users directly to FRSC rescue teams, proving that technology is not just making processes easier, but saving lives in real time.

Complementing the mobile app is the completely redesigned FRSC website, a sleek, easy-to-navigate portal that demystifies road safety administration. With faster load times, simplified menus, and mobile responsiveness, the website puts relevant information and services at the public’s reach. Whether it’s checking license status, reporting traffic issues, tracking policy updates, or reading safety campaigns, the website serves as a one-stop hub for all stakeholders in Nigeria’s road ecosystem.

These innovations are no accident. They are the direct results of Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed’s visionary leadership and refusal to accept the status quo. Since assuming office, he has championed a culture of data-driven operations, IT-based enforcement, and citizen-centred services. His blueprint is clear: digitise or die.

By anchoring FRSC’s operations on digital platforms, Mohammed is not only confronting the nation’s road safety challenges, he is demolishing outdated systems, dismantling corruption-prone processes, and laying the foundation for a more efficient, transparent, and accountable FRSC.

With these tools now in the hands of the Nigerian public, the message is unambiguous: road safety has gone digital, and the FRSC under Mohammed is not waiting for the future, it is creating it. The app and website are not just innovations; they are weapons in the fight against avoidable deaths, road chaos, and public distrust.

Mohammed’s commitment to innovation reminds us that progress is not a distant dream. It’s here, it’s active, and it’s driving on Nigerian roads today.

Mohammed’s name is already being written in the annals of public sector reformers who matched rhetoric with results. And through this bold embrace of technology, he is proving that when leadership is focused, fearless, and futuristic, even the most rigid systems can be transformed.

. Kazeem, a retired Deputy Corps Marshal, writes from Lagos, Nigeria.

