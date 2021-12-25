On Christmas Day, Pope urges people to be attentive to pain of others

Pope Francis on Saturday criticised people for looking the other way and ignoring problems of others during his Christmas Day message, as he called for an end to war and domestic violence.

“We continue to witness a great number of conflicts, crises and disagreements. These never seem to end; by now we hardly even notice them,” the pope said.

He mentioned regions in crisis, naming Syria, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Yemen and Ukraine among others.

“We risk not hearing the cry of pain and distress of so many of our brothers and sisters,” he said from St Peter’s Basilica as rain fell.

He said he feared that there was a lack of willingness to engage in dialogue.

He also prayed for women who are victims of violence amid the pandemic, and for children who suffer abuse and for elderly people who are lonely.

Afterwards, the pope gave the traditional “Urbi et Orbi” (To the city and the world) blessing and wished the faithful a Merry Christmas.

dpa/NAN.