Omu Resort has scored another first in wildlife conservation and captive breeding.

The resort, located at Bogije, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State, recorded the landmark achievement with the recent delivery of two zebras to the resort.

With the arrival of the zebras, Omu Resort officially becomes one of only a small number of zoos in Africa to have the zebras grace its facility.

The black and white stripped zebras thus increase the number of animals in the zoo section of the resort.

Speaking on the achievement, Moji Ibhaze, General Manager of Omu Resort, said: “Omu Resort has always been first.

“I will say that it’s a big achievement for us and we are happy to have the zebras as an addition to the other animals we have in our zoo.

“We are trying to promote conservation and captive breeding.

“We are thus extremely proud of the landmark recorded.”

Ibhaze said that Omu Resort was proud to be the pioneer of a sea world, adding that a visit to its sea world would avail visitors of a collection of fishes that are peculiar to Nigerian waters.

He said: “If you visit our sea world, you will see how we keep our fishes in wall aquariums and they are all indigenous to Nigerian waters.

“None is imported.”

Ibhaze reinstated Omu Resort’s commitment to wildlife, adding that it intends to bring in more animals, especially endangered ones.

According to her, the resort is working with Prof. M. Morenikeji of the University of Ibadan towards achieving the dream.

She said: “Our Eland has also arrived even as we expect two Giraffes in the next eight weeks.

“Space is also currently under development to receive our elephants.”

Meanwhile, Happiness Michael, a staff of the resort, has stated that the arrival of the zebras will be a business ace.

According to Michael: “Ordinarily, when people come into the zoo section of the resort, they settle for the feeding of the lions as their premium experience.

“After seeing the lions, they ask us what else do you have?

“I tell them that we have several other animals and they are indeed happy to see them.

“Now, I can tell them that we have taken delivery of two zebras.

“That will definitely put some smile on their faces this Easter period.”